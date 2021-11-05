Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kadant in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Kadant stock opened at $227.91 on Friday. Kadant has a 12-month low of $119.96 and a 12-month high of $233.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 61.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 1,803 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $379,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $159,751.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $4,413,090. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

