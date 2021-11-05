Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Shares Gap Down to $220.77

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $220.77, but opened at $210.53. Kadant shares last traded at $205.62, with a volume of 82 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Kadant news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $439,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,090 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

