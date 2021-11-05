Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $255.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Get Kadant alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of KAI traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.84. 35,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,088. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.72. Kadant has a 12 month low of $120.68 and a 12 month high of $236.29.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kadant will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kadant news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $379,224.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $159,751.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,090 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after buying an additional 162,525 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after buying an additional 62,053 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.