Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Short Interest Up 18.1% in October

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,200 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 498,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,941.0 days.

Shares of KKKUF stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. Kakaku.com has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $35.09.

About Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services through its website Kakaku.com. It operates through the following segments: Internet Media and Finance. The Internet Media segment includes customer support services, advertising services, sales support, information provision, Tabelog business, 4Travel business, and others, such as external media articles.

