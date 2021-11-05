Kalmar Price Tops $2.20 (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded up 34.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $603,725.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 90.2% higher against the dollar. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00003589 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00084038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00082281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00103165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,443.35 or 0.07260383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,126.60 or 0.99880099 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022757 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,179,420 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.