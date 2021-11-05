Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.18

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.18 and traded as low as $4.49. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 897,702 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $351.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.98.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.72. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

