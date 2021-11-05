KeeperDAO Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $261.34 or 0.00426746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded down 15% against the US dollar. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $161.41 million and $1.90 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00053964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.84 or 0.00247938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096428 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

