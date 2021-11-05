Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the past three quarters, Kennametal’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from its strong product offerings, innovation capabilities and diversified business structure. Solid end markets and operational excellence are other tailwinds. Its policy of rewarding shareholders raises attractiveness. In first-quarter fiscal 2022, its earnings surpassed estimates by 18.92%. For second-quarter fiscal 2022, it anticipates year-over-year sales growth of 9-14% to $480-$500 million. Sequentially, sales are predicted to grow 1.3%. Free cash flow is also expected to be positive. In the past seven days, its earnings estimates improved for fiscal 2022 and 2023. However, cost headwinds related to cost-control actions in the prior-year quarters, and inflation in raw material and other costs are likely headwinds.”

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Kennametal stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 9,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 551,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,051,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.