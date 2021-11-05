Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Up 19.9% in October

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the September 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kenon during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kenon by 26.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Kenon during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kenon during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEN opened at $43.20 on Friday. Kenon has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The utilities provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 36.92% and a net margin of 128.01%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

