Kepler Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF)

Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a SEK 135 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.00.

OTCMKTS:THQQF opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13. Embracer Group AB has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $35.54.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

