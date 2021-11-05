Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP stock opened at $36.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $5,286,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.