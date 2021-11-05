KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $19.68 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $479.83 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $356.23 and a 52-week high of $484.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $423.51 and a 200-day moving average of $439.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

