Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Keyera (TSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KEY. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$34.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.19.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera stock opened at C$30.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 55.16. Keyera has a one year low of C$18.04 and a one year high of C$35.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.42.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.0699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total transaction of C$152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 714,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,824,920.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.