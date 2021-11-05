Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Lowered by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 260,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.4% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,216,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,839 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 118,050.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 237,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 237,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 47,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,236,269. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

