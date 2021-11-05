King DAG (KDAG) Trading Down 4.8% This Week

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. In the last week, King DAG has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $22.67 million and $73,832.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00054230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.00244987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00096520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

