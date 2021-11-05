Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $4.92 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in DexCom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $842,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,433,000 after acquiring an additional 252,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total value of $556,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,040. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM traded up $7.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $637.81. 3,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,051. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.42, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $556.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.51. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.01 and a 12 month high of $649.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.