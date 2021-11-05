Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $118,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 92.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 25,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $182.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,179. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.08 and a 200-day moving average of $188.83. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

