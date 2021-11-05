Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 39,272 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 39,272 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $15,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.97. The stock had a trading volume of 471,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,445,695. The firm has a market cap of $317.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.16 and a 200 day moving average of $177.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $124.61 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

