Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,510 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 56.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,553. The company has a market cap of $166.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

