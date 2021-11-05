Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $13.01 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 27.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,308 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.05.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.48. 22,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.75. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.52 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

