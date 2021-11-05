Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $14.70 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,751 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $2,262,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

MS traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.54. The stock had a trading volume of 175,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,891,532. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

