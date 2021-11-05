Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,773 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in YETI were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in YETI by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,905. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $106.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average is $92.45.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 target price on YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.26.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,908.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,426 shares of company stock worth $5,804,226. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

