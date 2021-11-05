Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 6,581 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.05% of Trimble worth $10,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Trimble stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,719. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.10. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $322,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $305,299.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,153 shares in the company, valued at $482,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,737 shares of company stock worth $23,539,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

