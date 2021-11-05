Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KCO. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.41) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klöckner & Co SE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.84 ($15.11).

ETR KCO opened at €11.67 ($13.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a 12 month high of €13.49 ($15.87).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

