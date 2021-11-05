Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Buys Shares of 23,801 INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 0.07% of INSU Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,111,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 626,587 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,732,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,837,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,686,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 507,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIII opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

