Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

PHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHG opened at $47.22 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

