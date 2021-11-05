K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Receives €12.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.24 ($14.40).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SDF shares. UBS Group set a €13.95 ($16.41) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

ETR SDF traded up €0.08 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching €15.35 ($18.06). 1,065,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.93. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €5.61 ($6.60) and a 12 month high of €15.46 ($18.18).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

