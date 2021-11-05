K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.90

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €11.90 ($14.00) and traded as high as €15.33 ($18.03). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €14.79 ($17.40), with a volume of 1,565,910 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.92.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.