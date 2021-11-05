Kurt L. Darrow Sells 64,876 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $2,288,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LZB traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.16. 296,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.05. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LZB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.