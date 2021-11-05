Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 631 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 260.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 121,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

