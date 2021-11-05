Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 720 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000.

NYSEARCA:PALL opened at $186.57 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $171.95 and a 12 month high of $280.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.20.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

