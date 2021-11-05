Laffer Tengler Investments Has $256,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 373.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Fastenal stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294 and have sold 90,968 shares valued at $5,092,853. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

