Laffer Tengler Investments Increases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 216.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of WY opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.