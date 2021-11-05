Laffer Tengler Investments Raises Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 239.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,617 shares of company stock worth $2,677,128 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

