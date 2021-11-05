Laffer Tengler Investments Sells 1,611 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Laffer Tengler Investments decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Eaton were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $171.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.00 and its 200-day moving average is $154.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

