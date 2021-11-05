Laffer Tengler Investments Takes $114,000 Position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OILK. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,026,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 29,725 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,184,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000.

Shares of OILK stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10.

