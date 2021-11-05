Landbox Achieves Market Cap of $227,041.87 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $227,041.87 and approximately $11,179.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00084294 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00085295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00104185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.16 or 0.07314102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,796.20 or 0.99497263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022773 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.