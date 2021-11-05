Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will post $105.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.60 million to $107.30 million. Lantheus reported sales of $94.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $395.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.60 million to $398.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $478.95 million, with estimates ranging from $477.90 million to $480.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

LNTH stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.91. 32,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,134. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -71.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $54,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $218,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,880,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,111,000 after acquiring an additional 110,116 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,357,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

