LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €72.14 ($84.87).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €55.10 ($64.82) on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €42.56 ($50.07) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €60.51. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.