LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives $86.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

LNXSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of LNXSF stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 581. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.75. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $80.55.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

