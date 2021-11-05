Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $68,455.40 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 932 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $68,455.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Friday, October 8th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $445,236.88.

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $54,011.30.

On Saturday, August 14th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $53,195.73.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $1,092,258.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $81.19. 47,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.45, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,140,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,407,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,898,000 after buying an additional 87,175 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.