Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $73.45 and last traded at $73.45, with a volume of 1304057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.23.

The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

In related news, Director James P. Lederer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $2,176,924.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,256.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 319,050 shares of company stock valued at $20,355,453 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

