Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Sells $190,496.64 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 9,024 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $190,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 9,000 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $216,180.00.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $21.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

