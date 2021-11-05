LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share.

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $150.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,395. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.56. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $112.54 and a 52-week high of $156.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LCII. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.40.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

