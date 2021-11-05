Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $177.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lear by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after acquiring an additional 223,207 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,657,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $845,686,000 after acquiring an additional 175,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 8.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,409,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107,822 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

