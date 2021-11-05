Liberum Capital Lowers Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target to GBX 2,910

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its target price dropped by Liberum Capital from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 2,910 ($38.02) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JMAT. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,726 ($35.62) on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 2,195 ($28.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,743.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,987.64.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,697 ($35.24) per share, for a total transaction of £404.55 ($528.55). Insiders have acquired a total of 39 shares of company stock worth $108,519 over the last 90 days.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

