Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 219.09 ($2.86).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

IAG opened at GBX 173.22 ($2.26) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 101.75 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 179.46. The company has a market cap of £8.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.71.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.