Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.22% from the company’s current price.

Sylvania Platinum stock opened at GBX 102.89 ($1.34) on Wednesday. Sylvania Platinum has a 52-week low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of £280.96 million and a PE ratio of 3.89.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 123,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total value of £120,037.50 ($156,829.76). Also, insider Eileen Carr sold 18,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £19,807.16 ($25,878.18).

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

