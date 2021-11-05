Liberum Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AJB. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 397.50 ($5.19).

AJB opened at GBX 407.20 ($5.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 408.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 422.66. AJ Bell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 372.67 ($4.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 487 ($6.36).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

