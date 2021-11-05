Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of LTH opened at $18.24 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $18.47.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

